Champions League finalists get just 25,000 tickets as Uefa charge up to £610

Uefa have been criticised for betraying the loyalty of fans by awarding their sponsors and partners a larger ticket allocation for the Champions League final at Wembley than either finalist.

Manchester City and Arsenal supporters are facing the prospect of acute disappointment should their teams get to reach the Wembley showpiece on June 1 with the finalists each set to receive just 25,000 tickets.

Uefa have announced that only 58 per cent of the ticket allocation at the 86,600 capacity venue will go to fans of the two finalists and that those lucky enough to go will be charged up to £610 for a ticket.

In a move condemned by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), more tickets will be awarded to Uefa sponsors and their wider partners than each finalist will receive.

A total of 26,600 tickets will go to the local organising structure, Uefa member associations, commercial partners, broadcasters and the European football governing body itself. The remaining 10,000 tickets will go on general sale to the public.

Malcolm Clarke, chairman of the FSA, said: “The most important people at any final are the fans of the two competing clubs, who have loyally followed their teams through every round and go week in and week out.

“Unfortunately this loyalty is not properly recognised by the competition organisers including Uefa.”

The cheapest so-called “fans first” tickets, which will be reserved for supporters of the two teams involved, will cost £60 but there is then a huge hike in prices for other tickets.

The most expensive category one tickets will cost £610 while category two tickets are priced at £430 and category three tickets at £160. Accessibility tickets for disabled fans will cost £60.

If City and Arsenal both get past Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in their respective quarter-finals, they will meet each other in the semi-finals meaning England would be guaranteed a representative at Wembley.

Uefa said: “A total of 60,000 tickets out of 86,600 are available directly for fans and the general public to purchase.

“The two teams that reach the final will receive 25,000 tickets each, while the remaining tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via Uefa.

“Each successful applicant will be notified by email and will be able to purchase up to two tickets in the allocated price category.”

Liverpool and West Ham United supporters could face the prospect of similar frustrations if either side reach the final of the Europa League at Dublin’s Aviva stadium on May 22.

Finalists will each receive just 12,000 tickets for the game from the 48,000 that will be available, a move criticised by the Football Supporters Europe (FSE) group.

A further 12,000 will go on sale to the general public with the remaining 12,000 going to Uefa partners and sponsors.

FSE executive director Ronan Evain said: “While UEFA has made steady progress over the last few seasons in recognising the importance of offering a high number of tickets to the finalists’ most dedicated supporters, it is extremely disappointing that the UEFA Europa League Final in Dublin will represent such a step backward.

“We urge UEFA and the local organisers to reconsider their ticketing policy and offer a significantly higher allocation to the two finalist clubs. A significant increase needs to be made in line with FSE’s position of a minimum of 66% to do right by supporters.”

