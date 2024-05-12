'We need a new back five with pace'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Dundee lost 3-0 away to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Here's what you had to say:

Brian: Today showed we can play but also showed we are in dire need of a stronger striker that can score regularly. We came out strong for 10 mins of the second half but then did zero. Luke McCowan is playing too deep as is Jordan McGhee. Roll on next season.

Alister: Don't know what match Tony Docherty was at, but sadly I was at Tynecastle and we were shocking. 62 goals conceded this season speaks volumes about our defence. Zero tactics yet again. To stay up next season, we require a new back five with pace.

Steve: I get that the manager is also on a learning curve but it should be patently obvious given our goals against column that he has a terrible defence that needs protection in front of it. Even against a team who were playing a friendly, the result was clear before kick-off with the team and set-up.