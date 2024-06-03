New York Stock Exchange says ‘technical issue’ fixed after Berkshire Hathaway incorrectly shown to fall 99%

Normal trading resumed late Monday morning after the New York Stock Exchange said a technical issue had led to large fluctuations in the prices displayed for certain stocks, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

A little after 11 a.m. ET, the NYSE said the issue had affected the main electronic stock price publisher, but that most stocks had since reopened or were in the process of reopening.

Earlier, NYSE said the issue involved "limit up, limit down bands," which are designed to limit volatility.

Some 50 stocks were affected, the website indicated, and trades in those companies was halted.

The issue caused the NYSE to incorrectly show so-called Class A shares of Berkshire down 99% from their price of about $620,000 a share. Those shares resumed trading at normal levels around 11:35 a.m. ET.

Other shares affected included AMC Entertainment, Chipotle and GameStop.

Earlier, GameStop shares soared after trader Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty" on social media, apparently posted that he was increasing his bet on the stock.

An NYSE representative referred a request for comment to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.