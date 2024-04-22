York County approves program to help businesses fund renewable energy and conservation

The York County Commissioners took a step Friday to assist owners of industrial, commercial, nonprofit and agricultural properties invest in energy and water conservation.

The commissioners approved a resolution establishing the York County Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program - called C-PACE. The program, in partnership with the nonprofit Sustainable Energy Fund, gives commercial property owners access to low-cost, long-term financing for projects that increase energy efficiency and promote renewable energy, water conservation, indoor air quality and other measures.

The Sustainable Energy Fund, headquartered in Schnecksville, Pa., has invested more than $250 million in conservation and renewable energy projects in 27 Pennsylvania counties since 2018, according to its website.

In a news release, Commissioner Scott Burford described the program as a "win-win for our business community." President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said the program would provide "another tool developers can use in renovating deteriorated properties, thus providing jobs in our local community."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County PA approves program to fund renewable energy