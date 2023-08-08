World Bank says Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law violates its values

By Kanishka Singh and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The World Bank said on Tuesday that Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law, which has been condemned by many countries and the United Nations, contradicts the bank's values.

A World Bank team had traveled to Uganda immediately after the law was enacted to review the multilateral development bank's portfolio. That review determined that additional measures were needed to ensure projects were being implemented in line with the bank's environmental and social standards.

These measures were now under discussion with the authorities, but no new public financing projects would be presented to the World Bank's board of executive directors until "the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested," the World Bank said.

It said third-party monitoring and grievance redress mechanisms will be increased significantly, allowing the bank to take corrective action as necessary.

The World Bank said it remained committed to "helping all Ugandans — without exception — escape poverty, access vital services, and improve their lives."

The law was enacted in May and carries the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," an offense that includes transmitting HIV through gay sex.

The World Bank had provided $5.4 billion in International Development Association financing to Uganda by the end of 2022. That existing portfolio will continue to disburse, even as new lending is put on hold, a World Bank source said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)