Woman alleges Disney waterslide knocked her unconscious and caused brain injury in lawsuit

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks alleging that she sustained a brain injury after she was knocked unconscious and left "limp" and bleeding after riding a waterslide at Typhoon Lagoon in Florida.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in an Orange County, Florida, Circuit Court, alleges that Disney failed to provide a safe environment and offer a warning that there were no lifeguards at the end of the ride.

NBC News has not verified whether the park has posted signs or warnings about lifeguards on the ride.

The suit states that after the woman's mother and fiance discovered her limp, they asked ride attendants for help. The attendants told the pair that they were not lifeguards and would need to find lifeguards.

“Had Defendant had lifeguards at the end of the ride to watch and help guests coming off the ride, Plaintiff's brain injury would not have occurred as she wouldn’t have been drowning in the water coughing up blood,” the lawsuit says.

Disney did not respond to a request for comment.

The woman, a 25-year-old from Orange County, is undergoing neurological treatment after the traumatic experience, her lawyer, Richard Russo said.

"Her mother said she heard her head hitting the slide, because the mother was on the slide as well," said Russo. “Her fiancé and her mother were frantically asking around for a lifeguard, and there were no lifeguards around."

The suit seeks a sum exceeding $50,000 in damages.

The Humunga Kowabunga ride is the steepest waterslide in Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and sends riders down a five-story drop at nearly 40mph, according to the park's website.

In October, another woman filed an injury lawsuit involving the same ride, alleging that the ride caused a "dangerous wedgie" that left her with severe vaginal lacerations and internal organ damage.

Disney has not commented on that suit.