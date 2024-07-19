In a win for street vendors, L.A. agrees to lift restrictions and cancel fines

Street vendors gather on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in December 2022 to demonstrate against a Los Angeles city ordinance that created no-vending zones in the city. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The city of Los Angeles has settled a lawsuit brought on behalf of street vendors by agreeing to repeal bans on vending near schools and farmers markets and canceling citations issued to vendors for selling in restricted areas, attorneys representing vendors announced Friday.

The lawsuit, which was filed in late 2022, alleged city ordinances that established no-vending zones and banned street vendors from working within 500 feet of schools, farmers markets, swap meets and temporary events violated state laws.

“The bans are gone and the vendors have been vindicated,” said Merlín Alvarado, a street vendor and plaintiff in the lawsuit who has been selling fruit and hot dogs on Hollywood Boulevard for 17 years. Alvarado, other vendors and community advocates gathered Friday morning on Hollywood Boulevard with pro bono attorneys who filed the lawsuit to celebrate the settlement.

“Street vending is one of our city’s great traditions and resources and we look forward to being fully recognized for our role as community contributors,” she said.

In February, the Los Angeles City Council voted to eliminate the no-vending zones, which included high-congestion areas such as the Hollywood Bowl, Crypto.com Arena and Universal Studios.

The settlement agreement builds on that decision by opening more spaces for vendors and guaranteeing a refund for vendors who were ticketed in the no-vending zones, said Doug Smith with Inclusive Action for the City, a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“Los Angeles loves street vendors, but historically, our laws have not shown that love,” Smith said. “That's why this is a really important victory.”

Requests for comment from Mayor Karen Bass were not returned. A representative for City Councilmember Hugo Soto Martinez, who has been an outspoken supporter of vendors, said the council member was unavailable to comment on the settlement.

Under the terms of the settlement, vendors who paid no-vending zone citations within the last five years will be refunded and any unpaid citations will be canceled.

Many street vendors took the risk of receiving a citation in order to sell in high-traffic areas such as Hollywood Boulevard, said Ruth Monroy, a street vendor of seven years and a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The vendors can now set up in customer-heavy areas without having to worry about violating city law or being fined, she said.

The settlement also sends a message to other cities in the state that may have vending restrictions, Smith said.

“The days of redlining vendors are over and old tools of exclusion are no longer legal,” he said. “Now other cities in California are on notice that arbitrary vending bans are illegal and they can and will be challenged.”

Vending “within the immediate vicinity” of swap meets and farmers markets is still prohibited according to state law, the settlement said. Smith said there is more to be done to create specific policies that will allow street vendors to work while complying with city regulations.

“We're excited to roll up our sleeves and showcase that policies are better when they're created with the expertise of the communities that are most impacted,” he said. “The lawsuit doesn’t end the work, but it sets us up.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.