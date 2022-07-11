Wichita restaurant inspections: No hot water, mystery liquid, workers didn’t wash

Three Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted June 26 to July 2, reports show.

Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled July 6, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their reports. More details, including specific violation descriptions, are posted in The Eagle’s searchable database of non-compliant restaurant and hotel inspections at www.kansas.com/databases.

Business owners who want to clarify or comment on inspection results that appear in the list can contact Eagle reporter Amy Renee Leiker at 316-268-6644 or aleiker@wichitaeagle.com. Comments will be added to online stories. Businesses are listed alphabetically below.

More than 50 businesses surveyed during the same time period passed their inspections with few or no violations. You can see those at www.foodsafety.kda.ks.gov/FoodSafety/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx.

Failing an inspection doesn’t necessarily mean a business has to close; that’s rare. Most violations are minor and are immediately corrected on site in front of an inspector.

Businesses fall out of compliance with state rules when they have too many violations or certain types of problems that can increase the risk of a customer contracting a food-borne illness, or when a problem can’t be fixed right away.

When a business fails, it’s usually inspected again within 10 days.

To complain about conditions anywhere that serves or sells food to the public, email kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Recent out-of-compliance inspections:

Edible Arrangements, 2300 N. Greenwich Ste. 300 in Wichita — Two violations during a June 28 routine inspection. Cited for not having equipment to test strength of sanitizer, low pressure and no hot water at hand-washing sink. Next inspection: July 8.

Madrocks Sports Bar, 1821 E. Madison Ave. Ste. 100 in Derby — Eight violations during a June 29 routine inspection. Cited over employees not washing hands after touching raw meat, raw chicken stored above buttermilk-soaked pickles in cooler and above a container of raw fish, no sanitizer in bucket of wiping cloths, foods including sauces and meats weren’t kept cold enough, employee didn’t sanitize cutting board. Next inspection: July 9.

Plagens-Carpenter Sports Complex, 665 W. 63rd St. South in Haysville — Four violations during a June 28 routine inspection. Cited for employee not washing hands after handling money, hot dogs weren’t kept hot enough, no food thermometer, can of “unknown green liquid” on floor near sink which was later identified as a bathroom disinfectant. Next inspection: July 7.