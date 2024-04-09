Why Jeff Lebby believes Mississippi State football has the right receivers for his offense

STARKVILLE — Kelly Akharaiyi was among the top receivers available in the transfer portal this offseason, and his numbers show why. Last season at UTEP, Akharaiyi ranked fourth nationally with 21.52 yards per reception.

His explosiveness led to a plethora of teams reaching out, including Oklahoma, Nebraska and Oregon, among others. However, he landed with Mississippi State football because of the hiring of coach Jeff Lebby.

The appeal to Lebby’s offense was simple.

“How much he throws the ball,” Akharaiyi said. “My other offense, we didn’t really throw the ball that much. Here, he told me we’re going to throw the ball. I’ve got great weapons around me. I love it.”

Obtaining receivers was a clear priority for Lebby, who is entering his first season as a head coach after serving as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator. Along with Akharaiyi, Mississippi State added Kevin Coleman as a transfer from Louisville.

In the high school signing class, Lebby inherited a commitment from in-state product JJ Harrell, who was a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. However, the core of the class at the position came after Lebby’s hiring with Mario Craver, Braylon Burnside and Sanfrisco Magee signing.

With veterans leading in front of a young collection, Lebby feels he has receivers capable of fitting into his offense.

“We’ve got some guys at the receiver position that have played quite a bit of ball that have had quite a bit of production – maybe not here, but at other places,” Lebby said. “I think that helps, without a doubt.”

Is Creed Whittemore the best returning receiver for Mississippi State?

The additions for Mississippi State are flashy, but Lebby inherited an intriguing piece from last season’s roster. Creed Whittemore was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class who had 102 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards as part of an underwhelming MSU offense last year.

However, as an interior receiver, Whittemore showed promising signs – highlighted by a 33-yard receiving touchdown and 53-yard rushing score in his collegiate debut against Southeastern Louisiana.

“The jump from the previous coach to Cach Lebby has been one of the best things to happen to me,” Whittemore said. “Coach Lebby is somebody that I was wanting to play for and hoping that he would come. I was stoked when he got the job. I think everybody has just been happier. I think we’ve just felt a joy in our facility.”

Have a day Creed Whittemore!



33-yard touchdown reception

53-yard touchdown run#HailState🐶 | @c_whit115pic.twitter.com/HA9eVag8qk — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 2, 2023

Whittemore shares a position with Craver, and the newcomer has stood out to the sophomore.

“He’s one of a kind,” Whittemore said. “He made a couple plays (during a March 23 practice) that you can’t teach it. It’s stuff that you just either have or you don’t, and he has it.”

Inside Mississippi State’s tight end room

After three seasons under the late Mike Leach in which the Bulldogs didn’t utilize a tight end, Mississippi State brought the position back last season. However, under coach Zach Arnett and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, it was not an effective group.

Meanwhile at OU last season, Austin Stogner led Lebby’s tight ends with 17 catches for 196 yards.

“Tight end in this offense is definitely getting utilized more,” Seydou Traore said. “Last year, there weren’t so many receptions and targets thrown to the tight ends."

OL COACH: Mississippi State's Cody Kennedy hasn't changed — from bus leagues, Subway sandwiches to SEC

Lebby leaned on the portal to strengthen the position for MSU, adding brothers Justin Ball and Cameron Ball. Mississippi State also gets Traore back after he sat out last season after transferring from Colorado.

“I couldn’t play last year, and I knew I was good enough to play and be on the field,” Traore said. “… I know there’s a bigger plan, so I just had to stay patient.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby pleased with receivers