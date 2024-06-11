Find out where in the U.S. can you afford a home on your income

The gap between income and home prices is locking out buyers in counties across the country. But how would today’s high prices affect you?

The affordability gap for homebuyers is near a 10-year high, a new NBC News analysis found, as high prices, interest rates and low supply have eaten into people’s purchasing power.

A common rule of thumb is that a home is affordable if monthly home payments on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage don’t exceed 30% of your pretax income.

But affordability isn’t the same everywhere, and the money you have now could buy a lot more home somewhere else.

See where you could afford a median-priced home with this interactive map. Adjust the slider to your income level and the map will show the counties where the estimated monthly payment would stay below 30%.