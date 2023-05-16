Wells Fargo to settle shareholder class-action suit for $1B over scandal recovery claims

Wells Fargo is settling a class-action lawsuit from shareholders for $1 billion over claims the bank misled them about how it was complying with regulators in the aftermath of its fake sales scandal, new court records show.

The federal suit claimed the bank made “false and misleading statements” about its compliance with consent orders it had with federal regulators over previous practices. Wells Fargo has faced regulatory sanctions since its 2016 scandal, when it was discovered the bank opened millions of accounts for customers without their permission.

The settlement still needs to be approved by the court. A proposed settlement order was filed late Monday, records show.

A Wells Fargo spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco but has its largest employee base in Charlotte, with about 27,000 workers here.

Other Wells Fargo settlements and scandals

The fake sales scandal was the first of a number of activities by Wells Fargo that fell under federal scrutiny.

In December, Wells Fargo agreed to $3.7 billion in fines and restitution in a settlement with regulators to resolve multiple issues related to auto lending, mortgages and consumer deposit accounts.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Wells Fargo to pay a $1.7 billion fine, and refund more than $2 billion to customers for “widespread mismanagement” of those types of accounts. The bank was going to be required in a new consent order to pay the fine, pay back customers and stop charging surprise overdraft fees, among other things.

And in September 2022, the bank reached a $145 million settlement with the U.S. Labor Department following an investigation into concerns over the the bank’s contributions to its 401(k) plan.

