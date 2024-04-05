Walmart could owe you up to $500 as part of a settlement: How to file a claim

Walmart shoppers could receive an unexpected windfall of cash as part of a new class-action lawsuit settlement.

If you purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus between October 2018 and January 2024, you could be eligible to receive a settlement check. Eager to learn if you qualify? Here's everything you need to know.

What does the lawsuit say?

The class-action lawsuit claims Walmart customers "paid more than the lowest in-store advertised price" on the following products:

Items that were sold by weight (otherwise known as "Weighted Goods"), including meat, poultry, pork and seafood.

Select organic oranges, tangerines, grapefruit and navel oranges that were sold in bulk in plastic or mesh bags (otherwise known as "Bagged Citrus").

The lawsuit, which was obtained by TODAY.com, outlines four ways Walmart executed an "allegedly deceptive pricing scheme." The document claims the retailer "falsely inflates the product weight" on weighed products and "mislabels the weight of bagged product."

For sold-by-weight products that are on clearance, "the total amount charged at the Point of Sale is greater than the advertised unit price multiplied by the weight of the product."

Lastly, the lawsuit alleges the unit price on the sticker of sold-by-weight seafood products "is materially less than the unit price charged to consumers at the register."

How has Walmart responded to the lawsuit?

A Walmart spokesperson shared the following statement with TODAY.com: "We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need. We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties."

Who is eligible for a cash payment from the settlement?

Walmart has agreed to pay $45 million to customers, with some shoppers receiving up to $500.

Any Walmart customers who bought weighted goods and/or bagged citrus while shopping in-person at a Walmart store, Supercenter or Neighborhood Market in the U.S. or Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024, (the Settlement Class Period) could be eligible for a cash payment.

How much money will you receive?

Payment amounts vary based on what you purchased during the Settlement Class Period.

"In addition, the amount that a Settlement Class Member will receive depends on the number of people who submit valid Claim Forms because all amounts are subject to a potential pro rata increase or decrease and to a supplemental distribution," the settlement website reads.

Here are the possible cash payment amounts:

$10: If you don't have proof of purchase but attest that you bought up to 50 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus in-person during the Settlement Class Period.

$15: If you don't have proof of purchase but attest to buying 51-75 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus in-person during the Settlement Class Period.

$20: If you don't have proof of purchase but attest to buying 76-100 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus in-person during the Settlement Class Period.

$25: If you don't have proof of purchase but attest to buying 101 or more weighted goods and/or bagged citrus in-person during the Settlement Class Period.

Up to $500: If you have proof of purchase for each weighted good and/or bagged citrus that you bought in-person during the Settlement Class Period and have the amount you paid for each item, you will receive 2% of "the total cost of the substantiated Weighted Goods and Bagged Citrus Purchased," up to $500.

If you don't have your receipts handy, you might be able to retrieve them from Walmart's website.

How to file a claim

If you are eligible, you can submit a claim form online or via mail. It must be postmarked or submitted online by June 5, 2024.

Customers will receive payment electronically through Venmo, Zelle, ACH or a virtual pre-paid MasterCard. Those who prefer a paper check — or are unable to receive electronic payment — can request one.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com