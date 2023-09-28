Volkswagen: major IT issues resolved overnight

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen said on Thursday that a major IT outage was resolved overnight and its global production network was up and running again, allowing production to proceed as planned.

The German carmaker had been hit by a major IT outage on Wednesday, causing production at the carmaker's namesake brand in Germany to come to a halt.

"Individual systems may still be affected during a transitional phase," said a Volkswagen spokesperson, who added that there were no indications the disruption was caused by external influences.

