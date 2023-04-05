US flies nuclear-capable B-52 bombers amid North Korea tensions

The U.S. military has made yet another show of strength against North Korea, flying nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Korean peninsula during a joint aerial drill with South Korea.

The joint drill took place Wednesday as the US government continues to North Korea is preparing another nuclear test.

It was the first B-52 deployment in the region in a month.

The aerial drills are only one facet of a multidimensional campaign to flex U.S.-South Korean military might near their northern adversary.

The U.S. and its allies began naval anti-submarine drills Monday, their first joint exercise in six months.

South Korea's defense ministry says the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier participated in the drill alongside destroyers from all three countries.

Submarine-launched missiles are much harder to track than ground or even air-launched missiles due to the uncertainty of where a submarine could launch the missile.

North Korea threatened retaliation ahead of Monday's drills this weekend, vowing that it was not making "empty talk."

The rhetoric came in a statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which condemned South Korea and the United States for the joint 11-day Freedom Shield exercise held last month.

"Their war hysteria is running up to the climax along with the start of Ssangyong, a joint landing drill," the statement read.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his country to be ready to launch a nuclear attack to deter war. His comments came after a flurry of missile launches, which saw North Korea testing its capabilities.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.