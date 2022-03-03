US announces new sanctions on Russian oligarchs it says enabling Putin

The U.S. on Thursday announced new sanctions against members of the Russian elite, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, and said it would block 19 oligarchs and 47 of their relatives and close associates from traveling to the United States.

The United States will sanction Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as well as one of Russia’s richest men, Alisher Usmanov, according to the White House.

PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Russian businessman and founder of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov, Nov. 27, 2018, during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters, FILE)

Germany had already seized Usmanov’s superyacht, and the White House said both the boat and Usmanov’s private jet – which it said was one of the largest privately-owned aircraft in Russia -- would be blocked for use in the U.S. or by Americans.

PHOTO: The Dilbar, a luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, sails in the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, May 29, 2019. (Yoruk Isik/Reuters, FILE)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

