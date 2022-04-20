UN reports Ukrainian casualties surpass 5,000, says it 'believes' actual figures are 'considerably higher'

The United Nations reported Wednesday that Ukrainian causalities caused by Russia’s deadly invasion nearly eight weeks ago have surpassed more 5,000 confirmed cases.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 5,121 civilian casualties since the onslaught of the invasion on Feb. 24 – a jump from the 4,966 civilian casualties reported Tuesday.

UKRAINE MARINE COMMANDER MAKES LAST-DITCH PLEA FOR EVACUATION FROM MARIUPOL

Wednesday's figures include 2,224 killed and 2,897 injured.

Those included in the casualties include 631 men, 383 women, 42 girls, and 61 boys that have been killed.

Another 70 children and 1,037 adults have also been reported as deceased, but their sex remained unconfirmed.

A total of 2,897 people have been reported as injured, including 280 children.

Some 2,228 casualties have been reported in eastern Ukraine – an area also referred to as the Donbas where Russia has said it will focus its efforts – while 2,893 casualties have been confirmed in the rest of the country.

Though less than half of Ukrainian citizens reported as injured or killed have occurred in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, officials warn they have not been able to gain access to adequate reporting in the area.

UN: MORE THAN 5 MILLION REFUGEES HAVE NOW FLED UKRAINE

The UN agency noted that areas where mass human rights atrocities have been reported – like in Kharkiv and outside of Kyiv, along with Mariupol in Donetsk and Popasna in Luhansk – are still being investigated and have not been included in Wednesday’s reporting.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the report said.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that causalities could far outstretch what the UN has been able to confirm, with Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko claiming last week that more than 20,000 civilians had been killed in his city alone.