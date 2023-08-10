UN chief concerned by 'deplorable' living conditions of Niger's president

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is very concerned about the reported "deplorable living conditions" of Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum and his family in arbitrary detention, a U.N. spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his concern over the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State," the U.N. spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Christopher Cushing)