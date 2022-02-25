Ukrainian protesters gather outside White House to demand stricter sanctions against Putin

Protesters of Ukrainian heritage gathered outside the White House on Thursday evening to demand that President Biden issue stricter sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin as his forces invade Ukraine.

A protester named Olga, whose job involves policy in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital that she gathered with demonstrators to show support for Ukraine in an attempt to encourage Biden to take stronger actions against Russia.

Anti-war demonstrators and Ukrainians living in the U.S. protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine in Lafayette Park on Feb. 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Urging the U.S. to levy "more severe sanctions" against Russia, Olga pointed out that the sign she and her friends were displaying demanded that Biden send weapons to Ukraine.

"So we have weaknesses, obviously, and we're facing one of the biggest militaries in the world, and we are now outnumbered," she said of Ukraine. "We don't have sufficient means to defend ourselves."

Olga added that any form of military support or other pressure would be welcome, in her opinion.

Another protester named Andrew, who was gathered with Olga and has lived in the U.S. for 20 years echoed her concerns, asserting that the Biden administration could do more.

"We believe there's more that can be done, specifically with turning off Russia from SWIFT," said Andrew, who also went on to say that the U.S. could assist by offering arms to Ukraine.

"Next thing you know, this is going to be on Western Europe's steps," he warned.

"We are worried about family in Ukraine, about their safety," said another protester named Nataliya. "It's also the fight about freedom and what Ukrainians believe in."

Anti-war demonstrators Elena Quiles and Oleksandra Yashan participate in a rally with fellow Ukrainians and supporters as they protest in Lafayette Park on Feb. 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"We have our own identity," Nataliya continued. "Now we're American-Ukrainians. But at the same time, we do have a lot of connections with Ukraine. So what happens today will happen somewhere else tomorrow. So we believe in democracy and the principles. That's why we're here."

A protester named Viktor, who has lived in the United States for five years, echoed such sentiments.

"We're here to show our support for our country because, as you know, we were invaded by our Russian neighbors," he said. "We came here to seek support from our American friends."

"We want to stop the war, we want to stop the blood," said Viktor. "That's what we want. We want peace, we don't want war."

"We need more help from our European partners and Americans, too," he added.

One protester named Sam, who stood by herself in Lafayette Park across from the White House while holding a candle, told Fox News Digital that she worries Russian aggression is going unchecked.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin, in Moscow on Feb. 14, 2022. (Photo by ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

"We've let Putin get away with too much for too long, and people just have a visceral reaction to war," she said. "We shouldn't neglect all these innocent people who are going to die because of an unnecessary war."

Explaining how her grandfather was a refugee who fled Ukraine after his family was killed by the Russians during World War II, Sam said, "Biden's in a really hard place, because how do you deal with someone who just doesn't care about what the international laws are and what the international community is saying about innocent human lives?"

"So I think Biden has a really tough job," she added.