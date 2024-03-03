Ukraine will not import electricity on Sunday, expects higher exports, ministry says

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has no plans to import electricity on Sunday but expects high exports, taking advantage of lower domestic consumption during mild weather, the energy ministry said.

The country's electricity exports, which began shortly before it was invaded by Russian troops in 2022, were halted after numerous Russian attacks on power infrastructure and the seizure of the largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

However, Ukraine has exported significant volumes of power to Eastern Europe in February and March, helping to boost revenue for its beleaguered economy, but also imported some power during peak consumption hours.

"No electricity imports to Ukraine are planned for the current day. It is planned to export up to 12,200 megawatt hours to neighbouring countries," a ministry statement said.

That figure is three to four times as high as in the previous week.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko last month told Reuters that Ukraine could resume substantial energy exports as early as this spring because of lower domestic consumption, without giving details on figures.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)