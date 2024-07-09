UiPath to lay off 10% of workforce in companywide restructuring

UiPath, a developer of automation software, is cutting 10% of its workforce, or about 420 jobs, as part of a broader restructuring, the company said in filing with the SEC on Tuesday.

Most of the layoffs will be implemented by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company said. That quarter ends next April.

UiPath shares dropped about 7% on Tuesday and have now lost more than half their value this year. The Nasdaq is up 23% over that stretch. UiPath has faced a dramatic slowing of revenue growth following its IPO in 2021, which was one of the largest U.S. software offerings on record.

While UiPath reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings in May, the company lowered its revenue guidance for the full year, and said it now expects between $1.4 billion and $1.41 billion compared with previous guidance of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. Its current forecast would equal annual growth of about 7.5%, down from 24% the prior year.

UiPath makes software that automates repetitive tasks. The company announced in May that CEO Rob Enslin was resigning effective June 1, and would be succeeded by co-founder Daniel Dines, who had stepped down as co-CEO in January. That move drove the stock down 30%.

UiPath said Tuesday that it expects to incur $15 million to $20 million in costs related to the layoffs, and total restructuring costs between $17 million and $25 million. The company previously announced two rounds of job cuts in 2022.

“These changes reflect efforts to reshape the organization by streamlining the Company’s structure, particularly in operational and corporate functions, better prioritizing our go-to-market investments and focusing our research and development investments on artificial intelligence and driving innovation across our platform,” UiPath said in Tuesday’s statement.

— CNBC’s Rohan Goswami contributed to this report.