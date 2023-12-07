UAW ratifies 3.5 year contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Striking Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers will be returning to work as soon as Dec. 7 – as the UAW voted to ratify the 3.5 year labor contract Wednesday night.

"The agreement covers approximately 1,360 Blue Cross and Blue Care Network employees represented by the UAW and runs from Sept. 1, 2023, through May 1, 2027," according to a release from BCBSM.

The voting process took place on Dec. 5 and 6. The majority of UAW members voting were in favor of approving the proposed agreement.

"We have an agreement that provides competitive wages and benefits, while ensuring the company maintains reasonable administrative costs into the future," BCBSM stated.

The deal improves pays, benefits, and job security for UAW-represented employees at BCBSM and Blue Care Network of Michigan – including thousands of dollars in ratification and inflation bonuses, and a dramatic reduction in the time required to reach the maximum pay level, from 22 years to just five.

The UAW's strike against BCBSM began on Sept. 13 and lasted more than 70 days.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.