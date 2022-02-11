U.S. warnings turn more dire about prospect for Russian invasion of Ukraine

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday that Russia "has all the forces it needs" to launch an invasion of Ukraine. He also urged all Americans in the country to leave in the next 48 hours. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

Russia "has all the forces it needs" to launch an invasion of Ukraine, a top Biden administration official said Friday, warning Americans in the country to leave immediately ahead of a war that could start within days.

Speaking from the White House briefing room, national security advisor Jake Sullivan cited shifting U.S. intelligence that showed "new [Russian] forces arriving at the Ukraine border."

Although he would not elaborate on the new intelligence, Sullivan warned that an attack "could begin during the Olympics." Until now, intelligence officials believed Putin would wait until the Games concluded on Feb. 20 before beginning a military assault.

The comments echoed those by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken earlier in the day from Melbourne, Australia.

Sullivan would not comment on a news report that U.S. intelligence officials believe Putin has given Russian military officials the green light to invade, just that the decision was up to Putin, as it has been all along.

"We are ready either way," Sullivan said, adding that Moscow's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border with Russia had strengthened the NATO alliance, leaving it "more cohesive, more purposeful, more dynamic than in any time in recent memory."

President Biden, who will spend the weekend at Camp David, could speak with Putin by phone in the near future, Sullivan said, although he did not say if a call has been scheduled.

Sullivan also issued a stark warning to Americans who might be in Ukraine, urging them to leave "in the next 48 hours" ahead of a potential aerial assault by Russia that could block departure points, including airports. He added that, unlike in Afghanistan last year after the country fell more quickly than expected to the Taliban, there would not be an airlift to rescue stranded American citizens and visa holders.

The administration's alarmist outward posture about Ukraine is a marked shift from its approach to the situation in Afghanistan before the country was overrun by the Taliban. In the weeks before Kabul fell, Biden scoffed at the possibility of the government's swift collapse.

Sullivan also clarified that the U.S. forces under NATO command are taking part in an effort to defend members of the alliance and would not be "going to war with Russia." He said the economic sanctions that NATO members are ready to impose on Russia upon an invasion would be severe.

"If Russia proceeds, its long-term power and influence will be diminished," Sullivan said. "It will face massive pressure on its economy and export controls that will erode its defense industrial base and it will face a wave of condemnation from around the world."

Pressed to disclose more of the shifting intelligence he cited, by a reporter reminding him about the Bush administration's opacity about the faulty intelligence assessments it used in 2003 to justify the war in Iraq, Sullivan sought to draw clear distinctions. In this case, he said, the intelligence he referenced was being shared with the aim of preventing a war, not launching one. And, unlike the erroneous claims of evidence of Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction, Putin's preparations for war are "out in the open."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.