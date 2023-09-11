Top Asian News 11:28 a.m. GMT

The Kremlin and North Korean confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia and North Korea confirmed Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia. A brief statement on the Kremlin’s website said Kim’s visit is at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin and would take place “in the coming days.” The visit also was reported by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency, saying he would meet with Putin. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean train presumably carrying leader Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean media said Monday.