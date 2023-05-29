Top Asian News 5:00 a.m. GMT

North Korea notifies neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea on Monday notified neighboring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. Japan's coast guard said the notice it received from North Korean waterway authorities said the launch window was from May 31 and June 11 and that the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines' Luzon Island. Japan's coast guard issued a safety warning for ships in the area on those dates because of the possible risks from falling debris.