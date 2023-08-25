Top Asian News 7:13 a.m. GMT

UNICEF says a year on from Pakistan's catastrophic floods, millions of children still need support

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations children’s agency on Friday warned that a year on from Pakistan's devastating floods, an estimated 4 million children continue to need humanitarian assistance and access to essential services as a shortage of funds remains a hurdle in recovery. The warning from UNICEF comes as authorities in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province are racing against time to evacuate people from areas affected by the overflowing River Sutlej. Since Aug. 1, rescuers have evacuated over 100,000 people from marooned areas in the districts of Kasur and Bahawalpur. More than six months ago, dozens of countries and international institutions at a U.N.-backed conference in Geneva pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from last summer's floods.