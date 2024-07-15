TomTom suspends 2025 targets after wider Q2 operating loss

(Reuters) - Digital mapping specialist TomTom reported a wider than expected second-quarter operating loss on Monday, hit by lower revenue in its automotive location technology and consumer divisions, and suspended its outlook for 2025.

The Amsterdam-based company said it would not meet its 2025 guidance, and that it would provide new targets for next year when it reports 2024 full-year results.

TomTom posted a loss before interest and taxes of 5.2 million euros ($5.7 million) for the second quarter of 2024, versus a loss of 3.6 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 4 million euros, a company-compiled consensus showed.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)