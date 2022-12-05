The Times podcast: Has 'zero COVID' checkmated China's Xi?

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a session at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 16, 2022. (Willy Kurniawan / Associated Press)

Mainland China is roiled by protests, the size of which have not been seen in a generation. People are calling for an end to the government's strict "zero-COVID" restrictions. The moment has also brought rare public criticism of its architect, President Xi Jinping. Just months ago, he secured an unprecedented third term, but now is as vulnerable as he's ever been.

Today, we examine whether the zero-COVID policy could be Xi's downfall. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times China correspondent Stephanie Yang

