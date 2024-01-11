Texas man suing Walmart is seeking $100M or 'unlimited free lifetime shopping'

A Texas man suing Walmart is seeking $100 million in damages or "unlimited free lifetime shopping" at any location.

Roderick Jackson of Waskom, Texas, filed two handwritten complaints Monday in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Walmart's headquarters are in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The complaints do not go into detail about why Jackson is suing the retail giant. He wrote that an incident occurred in March 2021 at an Omaha, Nebraska, store and involved “false pretense of shoplifting” and the violation of his civil rights "based on race/color."

A spokesperson for the company said Thursday that it does “not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

“We are aware of Mr. Jackson’s complaint and intend to defend the company against the allegations once we have been served,” the company said.

Jackson is also asking that Walmart pay all of his court fees. He filed the complaints without an attorney and could not be reached at a phone number listed for him.