Tesla sues Sweden over blocked license plates, business daily DI reports

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Tesla has filed a lawsuit against the Swedish government's Transport Agency over a workers' strike that has blocked the U.S. auto maker's requests for license plates for new vehicles, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Monday.

IF Metall, Sweden's biggest manufacturing union, is locked in a fight with Tesla to get a collective bargaining agreement for its mechanics in Sweden. Metall put the mechanics on strike on Oct. 27, refusing to service Tesla's cars.

Members of other unions, including postal workers, dockworkers and cleaners have since joined in a sympathy action, resulting in Tesla not getting license plates distributed, among other things.

Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The Swedish Transport Agency was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen and Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)