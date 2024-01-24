Tesla gross margin falls in fourth quarter

(Reuters) - Tesla said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter gross margin shrank from a year earlier as it cut prices and offered incentives to boost demand for its electric vehicles.

The company reported a gross margin of 17.6% for the three months ended December, compared with 23.8% a year earlier, and analysts' average estimate of 18.3% according to LSEG data.

In the third quarter, Tesla posted gross margin of 17.9%.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)