Target will stop accepting personal checks

Target will soon stop accepting personal checks as a form of payment at checkout.

In a statement to NBC News, the retail giant said it was committed to creating an easy and convenient checkout experience — but that due to “extremely low volumes,” it would no longer take personal checks starting July 15.

It said it has taken several measures to notify guests in advance of the move. It will still accept cash; digital wallet payments like Apple Pay; SNAP/EBT; buy now, pay later services; and credit and debit cards.

Rival Walmart will still accept personal checks.

Target has announced several new store policies aimed at streamlining the checkout process, some of which were also aimed at curbing theft. In March, the company said it would be taking steps to limit or eliminate self-checkout options at some stores this year. Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Target was allowing employees to stop thefts of $50 or more — lower than the previous $100 threshold.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com