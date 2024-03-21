Target doubles bonuses for salaried employees as profits surge

Target is ratcheting up bonuses for salaried employees, including leaders in stores and across supply chains, thanks to a surge in profits.

The move comes thanks to $2 billion in additional profit growth for 2023, a company spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Target's stock surged in November, after falling for much of 2023, as the company reported it had lowered costs to offset a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending. Since mid-November, Target’s shares have climbed some 54%.

The company spokesperson confirmed that eligible Target employees received 100% of their 2023 bonuses, up from 50% the year prior.

“We’re rewarding our team accordingly,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In-store managers and supply-chain operation leaders are among those who will see the increased bonuses, according to the statement.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The profits bump is part of a trend of stronger earnings growth for companies across the board as inflation cools and labor productivity surges to all-time highs.

On Thursday, stock indexes closed at all-time highs.

The bonuses don’t apply to Target’s hourly employees, whose pay starts at $15 an hour except in markets like California, where it rises to $19.75. That compares with a starting hourly wage of $14 for Walmart workers.