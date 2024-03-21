Target doubles bonuses for salaried employees as profits surge

Rob Wile
Shelby Knowles

Target is ratcheting up bonuses for salaried employees, including leaders in stores and across supply chains, thanks to a surge in profits.

The move comes thanks to $2 billion in additional profit growth for 2023, a company spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Target's stock surged in November, after falling for much of 2023, as the company reported it had lowered costs to offset a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending. Since mid-November, Target’s shares have climbed some 54%.

The company spokesperson confirmed that eligible Target employees received 100% of their 2023 bonuses, up from 50% the year prior.

“We’re rewarding our team accordingly,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In-store managers and supply-chain operation leaders are among those who will see the increased bonuses, according to the statement.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The profits bump is part of a trend of stronger earnings growth for companies across the board as inflation cools and labor productivity surges to all-time highs.

On Thursday, stock indexes closed at all-time highs.

The bonuses don’t apply to Target’s hourly employees, whose pay starts at $15 an hour except in markets like California, where it rises to $19.75. That compares with a starting hourly wage of $14 for Walmart workers.

