Swiss pharma firm Lonza's profit hit by weak capsule market, one-off costs

By Isabel Demetz and Andrey Sychev

(Reuters) -Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza reported a decline in its half-year profit on Thursday, hurt by lacklustre demand in its capsules and health ingredients businesses, one-off payments and a weakened Swiss franc.

Nevertheless, the profit beat market expectations sending the company's shares up 3.5% in pre-market trading, per Julius Baer data.

Demand for pharmaceutical supplies such as hard capsules for pills and lab equipment fell from peaks reached during the pandemic, weighing on Lonza's sales.

"We're working on cost containment and operational efficiencies program to ensure we capitalize on the market when it recovers in the next year," Chief Finance Officer Philippe Deecke said on the capsules business's underperformance.

Last week, Sartorius, Lonza's German peer, cut its annual profit margin forecast, expecting low demand for lab equipment in the second half of the year.

Lonza's net profit dropped by almost a quarter, also hit by an impairment payment for its Bacthera biotherapeutic joint venture and an increase in the earnout liability for the acquisition of Dutch firm Synaffix, Deecke said.

Moreover, a weaker Swiss franc during the first six months of the year had a 2-3% negative effect, the CFO said.

Lonza's adjusted core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to 893 million Swiss francs ($976.4 million) in the first half of the year, from 922 million Swiss francs a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting EBITDA of 802 million Swiss francs, according to a company-provided consensus compiled by Vara Research.

Lonza retained its mid-term forecast for core EBITDA margin of 27%-29%. ($1 = 0.8828 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Isabel Demetz and Andrey Sychev; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Savio D'Souza)