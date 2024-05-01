‘Sweet’ dog was once ‘on the verge of death’ in NC. Now, she needs a second chance

A shelter dog was once “on the verge of death” — and now, she needs a new home in North Carolina.

Honey Bun — “a dog as sweet as her name suggests” — is ready to start her next chapter as she recovers from her “horrific past,” according to the Humane Society of Catawba County.

“She arrived at our partner shelter weighing a mere 15 POUNDS, extremely malnourished, dehydrated, and with gaping wounds all across her body,” the humane society wrote April 26 on Facebook. “She was on the verge of death.”

As workers feared the worst, they hatched a plan to help Honey Bun. By the time the dog came to the humane society, she already had started to gain weight. The rescued pup’s wounds also have been healing, though the shelter in an email told McClatchy News it doesn’t know what caused her injuries.

As of May 1, the shelter’s website showed Honey Bun was still up for adoption. But because the 1-year-old dog tested positive for heartworms, the animal organization said it will continue to “oversee treatment.”

Meanwhile, Honey Bun is described as an “amazingly sweet” and friendly mixed-breed dog, according to the shelter’s email and an online adoption profile.

“She knows no stranger,” the shelter wrote. “Honey Bun is happy to greet you at the front of her kennel with a wagging tail and joyful attitude!”

The humane society is in the Hickory area, a roughly 50-mile drive northwest from Charlotte. More details about its adoption process can be found at catawbahumane.org.

Friendly dog found roaming near NC mountain trail. A year later, he still needs a home

5-day-old kittens and mom found near college campus. Then, ‘caring’ student stepped in