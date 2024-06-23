SWAT team gets man to surrender in Dover

Jun. 23—A SWAT team was able to negotiate the surrender of a man Saturday night in Dover after he refused to leave after a reported domestic disturbance.

Around 9:15 p.m., Dover police responded to 24 Littleworth Road and were able to get two adults out of the home safely. The suspect, George Sousane, 44, refused to cooperate, according to a news release.

The Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit was activated and negotiated with Sousane to surrender around 1:45 a.m. Police obtained a search warrant and recovered multiple firearms as evidence.

Sousane was charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, a felony, according to the news release. He remains in custody at the Strafford County jail and is set to be arraigned Monday at the 7th Circuit Court in Dover.