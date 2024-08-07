Stocks rally for second-straight day, with the Dow up 200 points

Stocks popped Wednesday as investors looked to claw back losses from recent sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 275 points higher, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 jumped 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.9%.

Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Advanced Micro Devices all gained more than 2%. Tesla, Apple and Microsoft were also higher on the day. Meanwhile, shares of Super Micro Computer pulled back 14% after the server company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings missed analyst estimates. Airbnb slipped 14% after issuing disappointing second-quarter results.

Wall Street is coming off a strong session. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each advanced 1% Tuesday, while the 30-stock Dow added nearly 300 points. On Monday, the Dow and the broad-market S&P 500 posted their worst session since 2022, fueled by recession worries and the unwinding of the yen carry trade.

But the staying power of Tuesday’s rebound, which lifted all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, remains to be seen. Tumultuous times are likely still ahead, according to LPL Financial chief global strategist Quincy Krosby.

“The lingering question now is whether the concerns that pushed the market into a cascade of selling are alleviated,” she said. “Pockets of volatility are expected to continue as August and September give way to a calmer seasonal period, however, it’s important to remember pockets of opportunity are always on the other side of the storm.”

