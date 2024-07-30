What is 'spaving'? Financial pros weigh in on the risky TikTok trend

Are you a spender or a saver? Or, are you a “spaver?”

These days, it seems like more people are hopping onto the spaving bandwagon, as the financial concept continues to garner attention on social media.

As Michael Hershfield, CEO and founder of Accrue in New York City explains it, “spaving” is the concept of spending more in order to save more, pointing to TikTokers taking advantage of BOGO deals and various promotional offers, “with the mindset that they are getting a good deal.”

Ahead, learn more about the buzzy money M.O. and if financial experts think you should try it.

What is “spaving?”

Joyce Marter, a licensed psychotherapist and author of “The Financial Mindset Fix: A Mental Fitness Program for an Abundant Life, similarly defines “spaving” as the combination of saving and spending money to leverage popular short-term deals that encourage spending more now to save money over time.

Walking us through a real-life scenario of “spaving,” Aja Evans, author of “Feel Good Finance,” of New York City, says that you could go to the store with the intention of purchasing one item, but notice that there is a sale that when you purchase two items you get one free. Or, Evans will see clients who normally purchase one item, but see buying a second of that item gets them 50% off so they buy two. “You are saving money, but you are also spending more money than you originally intended and are leaving with more goods than needed,” she says.

Marter cautions that “spaving” is an example of the present bias of money; a behavioral bias in finance that leads us to make irrational decisions that favor perceived short-term gains (i.e. “I’m saving money now by making this larger purchase today.”)

Per Marter, “spaving” is alluring because we may rationalize purchases by justifying them with our savings, even as we are in denial of the long-term consequences of our buying decisions.

Is “spaving” a good idea?

Marter believes “spaving” can be very problematic when we can’t afford the investment and end up paying more on credit card interest and fees than the benefit of the savings. That, or when we spend money on products or services that we don’t need or use.

“Spaving can reduce access to cash or credit, which can cause financial hardship in the near future,” she adds of this practice of what can be financial self-harm disguised as financial self-care.

While spaving is a ubiquitous practice by retailers, Hershfield also has mixed opinions on it. Many consumers don’t realize that by spaving, they are actually spending more money than they would have if the deal wasn’t there in the first place, he says.

However, Hershfield thinks that for some, spaving may be worth it for essentials you regularly stock up on, such as paper towels or dish soap. Still, “it can be a money trap for non-essential goods,” he adds, citing the example of when your online shopping cart is just a few dollars short of qualifying for free shipping, and you add another item to your cart to meet the minimum, even if it’s an unnecessary purchase.

As for why so many people can be enticed by the “spaving” vortex, Marter attributes it to often being fueled by shopping FOMO.

“Marketing and social media campaigns very aggressively promote the deals, applying psychological pressure and a sense of urgency to get the deal before it is gone and too late to benefit,” offers Marter, that noting that consumers are especially vulnerable now as we are in a time of great economic uncertainty and money and the economy are top stressors for Americans, especially for people ages 34-45.

How to avoid unnecessary spending or “spaving”

To steer clear of this spending trap, experts offer a variety of simple tactics you can implement.

Buy only what you need

Stick to the principle of only shopping for what you need or what you originally had the intention of purchasing. “There are certain things we know we use regularly,” so saving on something that is a staple in your home is great, Evans says. “We cross over into dangerous overspending and overconsumption territory when we start buying things for the excitement of saving versus the need for that good.”

To this point, Hershfield says you may want to consider making a list before you shop. This “can help you stick to the essentials and avoid impulse purchases driven by deals,” he says. Combining a budget with a shopping list may safeguard you even more to ensure you only purchase what you truly need.

Practice intentional spending

Embracing this outlook of only making purchases that align with your financial goals is key to avoiding “spaving,” per Hershfield, who highlights that impulse shopping opportunities abound, especially online. “By taking a moment to reflect on a purchase — waiting even just 24 hours to revisit it and see if you still want it — you’ll significantly reduce your non-essential spending,” he says.

When you take that pause to determine if you want to buy something or not, Evans recommends asking yourself a series of questions: “Do I actually need this?” “Where will I put it?” and “Do I have one already?” to name three commonly helpful guidelines.

“Often we spend on autopilot, snapping yourself out of that mindset is not only helpful in regulating your emotions, but it helps your wallet too,” says Evans.

Recognize and eliminate marketing strategies

Or shall we say, shopping landmines? “Many retailers such as Target and Costco integrate ‘spaving’ into their core marketing and customer acquisition strategy,” says Hershfield.

The good news is just the mere act of being able to identify these tactics “can empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions,” he says.

To boost your internal willpower to make fewer unnecessary purchases, Marter further suggests people delete retail apps from their phones and favorite tabs and unsubscribe from texts and email marketing campaigns. Also, implement the HALT ethos: “Don’t go on social media or shopping when you are Hungry, Angry, Lonely or Tired,” she says.

Seek help if necessary

Millions of Americans struggle with financial problems. When the going gets tough, the tough lean on the support of others, whether it be loved ones or trained professionals in finance and/or therapy.

“If ‘spaving’ has negatively impacted your financial situation, mental wellbeing or caused relationship conflict, get the help and support you need and deserve. No shame, no stigma. You are not alone,” says Marter.

Here are a few resources she suggests to help make strides in your financial situation:

This article was originally published on TODAY.com