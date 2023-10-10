Spanish airline Air Europa hit by credit card system breach

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish airline Air Europa said on Tuesday it suffered a cyberattack on its online payment system that let some of its customers' credit card details exposed.

The airline emailed customers whose credit card details were affected and notified the relevant financial institutions, it said in a statement.

The airline did not specify the number of customers affected, nor did it estimate the financial impact of the cyberattack. The company said no other information has been exposed.

"There is no evidence that the breach was ultimately used to commit fraud," the airline said.

Madrid-based Air Europa is in the process of being taken over by British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines Group.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)