South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is coming up. Here’s what items qualify.

South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is coming up, and shoppers will be able to save money ahead of the school year.

The state’s sale tax of 6% and local sales tax, including the schools’ Capital Improvements 1% Tax and Myrtle Beach’s 1% Tourism Development Fee, will not count towards certain items, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Tax-free weekend will start Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight on Aug. 7, the post states.

Myrtle Beach officials said the tax exemption will work on clothing, shoes, school supplies and computers.

Purchases will be tax-free even for online shopping, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

During previous tax-free weekends, consumers have saved millions of dollars on purchases, according to the department’s website. The state’s tax-free holiday began in 2000.

For more information of items that qualify for tax-free weekend, check click this link.

List of eligible tax-free items

▪ Clothing (including custom-made clothes) & clothing accessories

▪ Shoes

▪ School supplies used for school assignments

▪ Computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies (purchased or leased)

▪ Some bedroom and bathroom items

List of items that don’t qualify

▪ Items for use in a trade or business

▪ Items placed on layaway or similar deferred payment and delivery plans

▪ Clothing and shoe rentals

▪ Cosmetics

▪ Eyewear

▪ Furniture

▪ Jewelry, wallets, and watches