South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is coming up. Here’s what items qualify.

Maya Brown
Matt Silfer/For The Sun News

South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is coming up, and shoppers will be able to save money ahead of the school year.

The state’s sale tax of 6% and local sales tax, including the schools’ Capital Improvements 1% Tax and Myrtle Beach’s 1% Tourism Development Fee, will not count towards certain items, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Tax-free weekend will start Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and end at midnight on Aug. 7, the post states.

Myrtle Beach officials said the tax exemption will work on clothing, shoes, school supplies and computers.

Purchases will be tax-free even for online shopping, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

During previous tax-free weekends, consumers have saved millions of dollars on purchases, according to the department’s website. The state’s tax-free holiday began in 2000.

For more information of items that qualify for tax-free weekend, check click this link.

List of eligible tax-free items

Clothing (including custom-made clothes) & clothing accessories

Shoes

School supplies used for school assignments

Computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies (purchased or leased)

Some bedroom and bathroom items

List of items that don’t qualify

Items for use in a trade or business

Items placed on layaway or similar deferred payment and delivery plans

Clothing and shoe rentals

Cosmetics

Eyewear

Furniture

Jewelry, wallets, and watches