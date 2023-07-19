South Africa: Putin will not attend BRICS summit by 'mutual agreement'

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit of the BRICS group of nations in South Africa in August "by mutual agreement", South Africa's presidency said on Wednesday.

Russia will be represented by its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead, the presidency said in a statement.

South Africa faced a dilemma in hosting the summit because, as a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), it would theoretically be required to arrest Putin for alleged war crimes if he were to attend.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

The leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa will attend the summit, the presidency said.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)