Sony restructures leadership of key games business

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony announced two company executives would take new leadership roles at its games unit with responsibility for the technology and content sides of the business.

Hideaki Nishino will become CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment's Platform Business Group with Hermen Hulst appointed CEO of SIE's Studio Business Group from June 1.

Sony, which reports its full year earnings later on Tuesday, is under pressure to show improvement in margins at the games business behind the PlayStation 5 console.

The conglomerate cut its PS5 sales forecast in February after weaker-than-expected year-end sales, adding that it does not plan to release major titles in the next fiscal year.

The gaming sector has been hit by a slowdown with Xbox maker Microsoft last week moving to shutter studios including Tokyo-based Tango Gameworks in the latest cost-cutting moves.

Sony said in February it would lay off 900 workers at its gaming business and shutter a London studio.

Group President Hiroki Totoki has pledged to take measures to improve profitability at the games unit.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)