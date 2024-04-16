Smartmatic settles defamation suit against right-wing network OAN

OAN and Smartmatic have settled their legal battle. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Voting machine equipment company Smartmatic has settled its lawsuit against San Diego-based right-wing network One America News Network, which it accused of airing false allegations of voter fraud during coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

No details of the settlement were disclosed. Smartmatic lawyers on Tuesday filed for a dismissal of the case, which was in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Smartmatic has filed several lawsuits against conservative outlets that aired former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud and assertions that President Biden's victory in 2020 was rigged.

The suits alleged that Smartmatic’s business was damaged by the statements made on the channels in the months following the election.

The company has a $2.7 billion defamation suit pending against Fox News. Another case against Newsmax is moving forward and could go to trial later this year. Fox News has a counterclaim filed against Smartmatic, saying the suit is an attempt to suppress its 1st Amendment rights.

Smartmatic was repeatedly named by Trump lawyers and allies who spread the false election fraud claims in their appearances on the conservative networks. Among the allegations made was one that said the company is controlled by corrupt dictators out of Venezuela.

The voting machine company accused the networks of purposely promoting the lies to keep their disappointed Trump-supporting viewers from tuning out.

Smartmatic’s technology and services were used only in Los Angeles County during the 2020 election and not in any of the swing states that decided the outcome of the presidential contest.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a similar defamation lawsuit against Fox News, which was settled a year ago for $787 million. Dominion also has suits pending against OAN and Newsmax.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.