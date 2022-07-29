SLO County is one of the best spots in nation for job seekers, new study finds

San Luis Obispo County is among the top 25 best places in the country for career opportunities, according to a new study released by SmartAsset.

In the study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 200 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States to uncover where people have the best access to career opportunities, according to a news release.

The organization considered nine metrics, including median earnings, income growth, job diversity and median housing, according to the release.

The metropolitan statistical area that encompasses San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande ranked as No. 23 on the list.

It was one of only three California metro areas to crack the top 25. The San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara area landed at No. 11 and the Santa Maria-Santa Barbara area was No. 17.

The Lafayette and West Lafayette area in Indiana was the No. 1 spot for career opportunities, according to the SmartAsset ranking.

SLO County ranked high on SmartAsset’s list due to its low unemployment rate — 2.1% in May — and number of career counselors per capita: 3.05 per 1,000 workers.

According to the data, SLO County workers had median annual earnings of $45,850 — just slightly above the national median of $45,760. They also can expect an average of 15.4% income growth over the length of their careers, according to SmartAsset.

To view the full report, visit smartasset.com/data-studies/best-places-for-career-opportunities-2022.