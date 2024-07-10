Senators push stock trading ban to prevent lawmakers from profiting from insider knowledge

A bipartisan group of senators announced a deal Wednesday on a congressional stock trading ban aimed at preventing members from profiting from insider knowledge.

Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced their legislative proposal on Capitol Hill.

The proposed legislation would bar lawmakers from buying stocks and other covered investments and prevent members from selling stocks 90 days after the bill is enacted, according to a background bill obtained by NBC News. Members' spouses and dependent children would also be banned from trading stocks starting in March 2027.

The legislation also would require lawmakers, as well as the president and the vice president, to divest from all covered investments starting in 2027.

The penalties for violations would be either the officials' monthly salary or 10% of the value of the assets in violation of the law, whichever is greater.

Ossoff has pushed for similar legislation since joining the Senate in 2021, and placed his own stock portfolio into a blind trust that year.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Peters chairs, is expected to mark up the proposed legislation July 24.