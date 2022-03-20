Sen. John Barrasso blames Biden administration for inflation, high gas prices

Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso said Sunday that Democrats have "a very big problem" with inflation and high gas prices.

"Well, Joe Biden can't hide from the fact that he is the president of high gas prices," Barrasso told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, on Sunday. "And they're looking for anyone to blame, whether it's Putin, whether it's Republicans, whether it's energy companies, whether it's COVID, the Democrats have a very big problem with 40-year high inflation, highest gas prices ever."

As the ranking Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Barrasso, R-Wyo., has been a critic of President Joe Biden's renewable energy agenda.

Republicans, like Barrasso, are pushing the administration to increase domestic oil production while reducing foreign energy dependency.

