Sen. Chris Coons defends Biden administration's response to Russia

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Sunday defended the Biden administration's response to the standoff between Russia and Ukraine and weighed in on sanctions as a deterrent.

PHOTO: Sen. Chris Coons speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations to examine US-Russia policy at the Capitol, Dec. 7, 2021. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The very strongest sections, the sorts of sanctions that we use to bring Iran to the table is something that we should hold out as a deterrent to prevent Putin from taking the last step of invading Ukraine, Coons told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"One of the things that we are doing to show resolve and bipartisan determination is engagement with Zelensky to support him. Twenty members of the Senate and the House Democrats and Republicans spent two hours on a zoom call with the Zelensky on Christmas Eve, and a bipartisan group just went to Kiev to meet with him and Ukraine this past week. I think it's important that we continue to show support for the duly elected leadership of Ukraine," he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva this week as U.S.-Russia tensions continue to rise over the standoff with Ukraine. While diplomatic talks continue, Biden did concede Wednesday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will advance troops into Ukraine but says Putin "does not want any full-blown war."

"You're a member of the Foreign Relations Committee. [The] State Department is preparing to approve the evacuation of some diplomats and families," Raddatz said, asking how likely how thinks an invasion is.

"Well the most important thing President Biden has been doing is to deter Putin from invading Ukraine. He has pulled together our NATO allies," Coons said. "In sharp contrast to his predecessor, he's invested time and effort in rebuilding our European partnerships, our North Atlantic alliance."

"I think our work in the Senate, and Biden's work to strengthen deterrence is hopefully what is going to succeed," he added. "But I am gravely concerned that Putin will show aggression again in Europe and cross the boundary into Ukraine in the coming days or weeks."

Coons also emphasized the importance of Congress passing national voting rights legislation and defended Democrats' efforts, saying, "We're going to keep trying."

"I'm concerned that similar tricks and moves are being used at the local level to suppress the vote and to make it harder for working people for seniors for those who are medically vulnerable during a pandemic to vote," Coons said.

"This was an important fight for us to show that sharp contrast between Democrats and Republicans this last week on the floor of the Senate, but more importantly, we need to keep working to make sure that every American can vote and vote safely and most secure," he added.

The legislation was supported by all 50 Democrats in the Senate but ultimately failed to pass as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., opposed removing the filibuster to pave a path for the legislation to pass.

"But have you have you really seen evidence of suppression?" Raddatz asked.

"We've seen abundant evidence that there are laws being passed that roll back things like ballot drop boxes, drive-through voting, 24-hour early voting. Restricting access to the ballot box who particularly in an ongoing pandemic are medically vulnerable," Coons responded.

"We made significant progress to make it easier to vote in the pandemic in 2020, why would we be rolling that back in a dozen states when the pandemic isn't over? Why would we be erecting new barriers for people to be able to vote? We've seen cleverly crafted laws that will do things like automatically remove people from the voting rolls, or make it harder for them to apply for mail-in ballots that I believe are designed to suppress the vote," he added.

Since the 2020 election 19 states have enacted over 30 laws making it more difficult to vote according to the Brennan Center for Justice. President Joe Biden expressed "disappointment" after the legislation failed on Wednesday and said he will use "every tool at our disposal to stand up for democracy."

