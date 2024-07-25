Sanofi lifts 2024 profit forecast on strength in Dupixent, new drugs

By Manas Mishra

(Reuters) -Sanofi's second-quarter profit rose on strong demand for its blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent and better-than-expected sales of new launches, it said on Thursday, adding that it no longer expects a fall in full-year profit.

It forecast that 2024 earnings per share would be in line with 2023's, from its previous expectation of a low single-digit percentage fall, at constant currency exchange rates.

CFO Francois-Xavier Roger said the improved forecast reflected strength across the board, not just Dupixent but also new products such its Beyfortus shot to protect infants from a common respiratory virus.

Investors have been closely watching the new launches, after the French drugmaker unexpectedly abandoned its 2025 margin targets in October to account for an expected increase in research and development spending, sparking a selloff in its stock

"We have not seen this level of top-line growth for quite some time," Roger told reporters, pointing to a 10.2% rise in overall sales in the second quarter.

"This is the evidence of the fact that significant transformation of the company is working."

Operating income, excluding one-off items, rose 3.2% to 2.81 billion euros ($3.05 billion), above the 2.08 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a company provided poll.

Sales of Dupixent, which is approved to treat conditions such as asthma and eczema, rose 29.2% to 3.30 billion euros, above analyst consensus estimates of 3.18 billion euros.

The anti-inflammatory drug, on which Sanofi partners with Regeneron, has long been a growth driver, and the company has been seeking to expand its use for other conditions. Still, Sanofi has faced shareholder concerns that it is overly reliant on Dupixent.

Quarterly sales of Beyfortus, which it sells with AstraZeneca, totalled 18 million euros, versus expectations of 15 million euros.

The company expects sales of the drug to exceed $1 billion this year as it ramps up supply.

Sales of another new medicine, Altuviiio for treating haemophilia, were 158 million euros, above estimates of 139 million.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)

