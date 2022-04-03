Russian invasion of Ukraine 'far from over,' White House chief of staff says

White House chief of staff Ron Klain is warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “far from over,” despite the claim by Moscow that they are retreating from Kyiv and surrounding areas.

“I think there's a lot of evidence that Putin is simply taking his troops out of the northern part of the country to redeploy them to the eastern part of the country to relaunch a battle there,” Klain said during an exclusive interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Klain said it’s “for Ukraine to decide” what a post-war country looks like when asked about the possibility that Russia overtakes eastern regions of Ukraine, while Ukraine maintains control of the rest.

“I will tell you, as President Zelenskyy has said, that's not acceptable to him, and we are going to support him with military aid, with economic aid, with humanitarian aid," Klain said. "The political future of Ukraine is up for Ukraine to decide.”

