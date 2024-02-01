Russian court fines Amazon 2 million roubles for failing to remove banned content -court

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon 2 million roubles ($22,254) for failing to remove what it said was illegal content.

Russia also fined the company more than 200 million roubles on Jan. 17 for not having a physical presence in the country, and 4 million roubles in October also for failing to removed banned content.

($1 = 89.8710 roubles)

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov)