Russia-Ukraine war: photos show devastation on 9th day of invasion

President Vladimir Putin's military continued to wreak devastation on Ukraine as the Russia-Ukraine war stretched into its ninth day.

Russian forces shelled Europe's largest nuclear power plant amidst heavy fighting for control of the city of Enerhodar, sparking a fire that was put out overnight.

Norway's prime minister called the attack on the plant, which supplies 25% of Ukraine's power, "in line with madness."

After facing dogged resistance from Ukrainian fighters, Russia pivoted to indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets. The Russians are believed to have taken over the strategic port city of Kherson, the first major population center to fall.

Heavy fighting outside Mariupol had knocked out the city's electricity, heat and water system and artillery strikes continued to pummel Kyiv.

Officials have said that more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began Feb. 24, half of whom are children.

